Power Out For Many As AEP Replaces Power Pole

Sixth Street is closed between Washington Avenue and the railroad tracks in Findlay as AEP crews replace a pole damaged by an earlier crash.

The crash, which occurred at around 10:30 Thursday morning, caused some outages and now more people are without power as repairs are being made.

Some lights in downtown Findlay are out as a result of the power outage.

Any intersection where the light isn’t working should be treated as a 4-way stop.

AEP’s outage map showed more than 4,000 customers were without power at one time.

When we spoke with AEP at the scene at around 3:30, they estimated the power would be back in a couple of hours.