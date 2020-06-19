Premier Bank Signs Go Up At Findlay Location

First Federal Bank is now Premier Bank.

You may have seen the new signs going up at the location in downtown Findlay on Friday.

Earlier this year it was announced that First Federal Bank would be merging with Home Savings Bank out of Youngstown and the new unified banking business would be known as Premier Bank.

The combined 77 branches have begun adopting the Premier Bank name this month and the transition will be completed by the middle of July.

