Prescribed Burns Administered At HPD Locations

The Hancock Park District says the Hancock County Chapter of Pheasants Forever oversaw prescribed burns on prairie areas at Litzenberg Memorial Woods, Oakwoods Nature Preserve, and Bright Farm Conservation Area.

The park district says the planned fires are overseen by trained individuals and are management tools intended to:

-Minimize the spread of pest insects and disease

-Remove unwanted plant species that threaten species native to an ecosystem

-Provide forage for wildlife

-Improves habitat for threatened and endangered species

-Recycle nutrients back to the soil

-Promote the growth of trees, wildflowers, and other plants.

In the picture above, provided by the park district, Hancock Park District Park Operations Manager Angela Kaiser walks the perimeter of the prairie at Litzenberg Memorial Woods on Tuesday morning as the Hancock County Chapter of Pheasants Forever members administer the prescribed burn.