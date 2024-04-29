Prescription Drug Take Back Day A Success

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

Yet another successful National Prescription Drug Take Back Day!

Our prescription drop off box at the Sheriff’s Office collected 64 pounds 14 ounces today and with the amounts from Fostoria PD and Tiffin PD drop boxes, Seneca County residents collectively dropped off 151 pounds and 5 ounces!

That’s a tremendous amount of prescription drugs that will be properly disposed of and never see the streets!

Congrats to everyone that took advantage of today’s attention to the matter.

But remember our drop box’s here at the Sheriff’s Office, Fostoria PD and Tiffin PD are available year round for your convenience!

-Sheriff Stevens