Presentation Being Given On How Findlay Became ‘Flag City USA’

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

Have you ever wondered how Findlay got the nickname Flag City USA?

Discover the fascinating story behind Findlay’s iconic nickname in an enlightening presentation by Joy Bennett, Curator and Archivist at the Hancock Historical Museum.

Learn about the dedicated individuals who made it happen and the celebrations that have defined our city for over 50 years.

Join us to explore Findlay’s enduring legacy as a symbol of American pride!

Thursday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Meeting Room 1.

Don’t miss this opportunity to delve into our city’s rich history and patriotic spirit!