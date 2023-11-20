Presentation On Science Behind Preventing & Treating Breast Cancer

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System and the Mayo Clinic will host a “Live & Learn” educational presentation on Thursday, November 30, 2023, focusing on the science behind the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.

The presenters will be Dr. Bill Kose, vice president of special projects for BVHS; Dr. Derek Thomas, a physician with The Armes Family Cancer Care Center; and Dr. Sandhya Pruthi, a physician with Mayo Clinic, discussing the science behind the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.

As the first Ohio-based healthcare provider to become a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Blanchard Valley Health System’s team of experts is working together with Mayo Clinic specialists on behalf of patients — sharing the latest lifesaving research, joining forces to resolve the most complex cases, and bringing the world’s most advanced medical knowledge here to Northwest Ohio.

BVHS doctors can use the latest research, diagnostic, and treatment recommendations from Mayo Clinic to develop the best treatment plan for their patients. BVHS physicians treating patients with cancer, for example, can consult with Mayo Clinic physicians and can submit cases for Mayo Clinic experts to evaluate.

The presentation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom. It can be viewed by visiting bvhs.info/LiveandLearn

To submit questions prior to the livestream, please email [email protected]. For further assistance, please call 419.423.5551.