Preserve, Share and Scan: Arlington’s Community History Day

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum, in collaboration with the Arlington Heart & Soul Initiative and the Hancock County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society, invites the community to participate in Preserve, Share & Scan: Arlington’s Community History Day on Sunday, April 13, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Arlington School Cafeteria.

This special event offers an opportunity for residents to share their stories, have their historical photographs scanned, and contribute artifacts for an upcoming exhibit on Arlington’s rich history. Volunteers, including members of the Hancock County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society, will be on hand to assist with scanning, documentation, and gathering community memories while guests enjoy coffee and cookies. Community members are encouraged to bring photographs, memorabilia, and historical artifacts to be scanned and returned or considered for loan or donation to the museum’s collection.

The exhibit will highlight key moments in Arlington’s past, including:

Early Settlement & Founding – Indigenous history, pioneer families, and early industries

Village Growth & Development – Schools, businesses, transportation, and major historical events

Community Life & Traditions – Local festivals, sports teams, social organizations, and beloved institutions

Challenges & Resilience – The impact of wars, natural disasters, and community perseverance

Modern Era & Looking Ahead – Notable figures, ongoing preservation efforts, and Arlington today

This event is an opportunity for the Arlington community to come together and help preserve its history for future generations. Items of particular interest include school memorabilia, photographs of businesses, artifacts from local events, and family heirlooms that tell the story of life in Arlington.

If you have items to share, but are unable to attend, or if you are interested in donating or loaning materials for the exhibit, please contact Joy Bennett at [email protected].

Join us in celebrating and preserving the history of Arlington—one story, one photograph, and one memory at a time!