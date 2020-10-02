President And First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

(ABC News) – President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the president.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

White House Dr. Sean Conley confirmed the news in a memorandum early Friday.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote.

The news came just four hours after it was revealed that one of the president’s closest advisers, Hope Hicks, had tested positive.

Hicks had traveled with him to Ohio for the debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a rally on Wednesday.

Trump was on the debate stage Tuesday night in Cleveland with Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.