President Biden Coming To Ohio

(ONN) – President Joe Biden will be visiting Ohio to tout the benefits of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan.

The trip marks President Biden’s first visit to the state since taking office.

His appearance in Columbus on Tuesday, March 23rd is part of the administration’s public relations blitz to help people understand how the massive relief bill can ease their financial suffering.

Ohio is a former swing state that has tacked strongly Republican in the past two presidential elections.

(picture courtesy of President Biden’s official Facebook page)