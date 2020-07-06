President Sounds Off On Indians’ Potential Name Change
President Trump has some harsh words for the Cleveland Indians as team officials consider a name change.
Trump took to Twitter to say that a new mascot would be a sign of “political correctness” adding that, quote, “Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now!” a jab at the Massachusetts Senator who once identified herself as Native American.
Indians manager Terry Francona says he thinks it’s time to move forward and change the name.
They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct. Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020