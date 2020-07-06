Local News WFIN Top Story 

President Sounds Off On Indians’ Potential Name Change

WFIN

President Trump has some harsh words for the Cleveland Indians as team officials consider a name change.

Trump took to Twitter to say that a new mascot would be a sign of “political correctness” adding that, quote, “Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now!” a jab at the Massachusetts Senator who once identified herself as Native American.

Indians manager Terry Francona says he thinks it’s time to move forward and change the name.