President To Hold Rally In Central Ohio

President Trump has a rally scheduled in central Ohio over the weekend.

The “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” is set for 4 p.m. in Circleville on Saturday.

Trump was last in Ohio for the Presidential Debate in Cleveland last month.

Joe Biden visited Ohio earlier this month, making stops in Toledo and Cincinnati.

Vice President Mike Pence has a rally scheduled in Toledo on Friday afternoon.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will make a stop in Cleveland on Saturday.