Professor To Talk About The History Of Solar Eclipses

(From the University of Findlay)

University of Findlay welcomes David Hurd as their guest speaker at the upcoming Solar Eclipse 2024 event. A professor of geosciences and planetarium director at Pennsylvania Western University, Hurd will highlight eclipses in the United States over the past half-century. Titled “Eclipses During the Past Five Decades,” Hurd will take the stage on February 8, at 7 p.m. in Martin Lecture Hall located in the Brewer/Frost Building.

Hurd will talk about the history of solar eclipses and transition into details surrounding the April 8 eclipse that will take place later this year. He offers a background in science, recognition from the Astronomical Society of the Pacific, and affiliation with NASA, which has published nearly a dozen of his books.

This event is part of the 2023-2024 College of Sciences Faculty Chair theme, “Solar Eclipse 2024.” Throughout the year, programming will aim to educate community members regarding solar eclipses, specifically the 2024 total solar eclipse. Steven Wild is the current College of Sciences faculty chair.

The total solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024, and Hancock County will be in the path of totality. This rare occurrence offers a chance for residents and visitors to witness the astronomical phenomena. To educate and celebrate this occurrence, University of Findlay will continue with its Solar Eclipse 2024 programming. UF will also be a host sight during April’s solar eclipse and invites community members to take part in the historic event. For more information on the total solar eclipse, visit the University of Findlay website.