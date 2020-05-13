Program For Self-Employed, Part-Time Workers Goes Live

(ONN) – Some good news for those of you who might not have qualified for unemployment in the past.

More Ohioans are eligible for unemployment assistance beginning Wednesday.

The new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program went live Wednesday.

The program covers people who are self-employed, work part-time or filed as 10-99 workers.

Because of the massive number of applications coming in, your application may take some time, but benefits will be retroactive to as early as February 2nd.