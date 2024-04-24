Program Helps Kids Learn To Communicate Feelings And Emotions

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Area youth will have an opportunity to take part in “Grief Trails,” sponsored by Bridge Home Health & Hospice, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, this summer.

“Grief Trails” is a program that allows children, ages six to 12 years old and 13 to 18 years old, to learn about the importance of communicating emotions and needs to others while working hands-on with gentle horses.

This year’s program will be offered on the following dates:

Monday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Ages 6 to 12

Monday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Ages 13 to 18

Both sessions will be at Challenged Champions, located at 11913 County Road 6, Ottawa, Ohio 45875.

Registration for both sessions is due by June 2.

Although children and older teens may appear to be less affected by the death of a loved one, there are many questions, fears, and worries as they attempt to make sense of the loss and deal with the changes it creates. The children gather with their peers in an encouraging environment and participate in activities that will help them express their feelings, learn effective communication tools, and have fun at the same time.

BVHS bereavement associates and trained volunteers will guide the children through conversation, horseback riding, and creating keepsakes. This year, participants will learn to be “Grief Warriors – Becoming Grief Superheroes.”

Camp activities include arts and crafts, outdoor fun, and a butterfly release. The teen group will cater more toward group activities and peer work.

In addition to these traditional camp activities, children participate in grief support activities to gain skills in managing their personal grief. This event is being offered through Bridge’s Group S.T.A.R. (Special Times Always Remembered) at no cost to the family, with all materials provided.

For more information and/or to request a registration form, please call Bridge Bereavement Services at 419.423.5351 or email [email protected]. Registration for this event is required.