Program Inspires Girls To Build Confidence, Celebrate Each Other

Some local elementary school girls are participating in the Girls on the Run program.

Maddie Zellner, student support specialist at Chamberlin Hill Elementary and Jefferson Primary, says the program encourages girls of all abilities to recognize their strengths and celebrate each other.

She says that’s accomplished through a tested curriculum that blends physical activity with skill development.

Maddie says, at the end of the 8-week program, the girls will complete a 5K race.

She says part of the program is a community impact project, and that the girls will be making cookies for the folks at Sunrise Assisted Living on Lake Cascades Parkway.

