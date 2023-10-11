Program To Focus On Connection Between Dementia And Hearing Loss

(From the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio)

The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter will partner with Findlay Hearing Center to offer a free program focusing on the connection between dementia and hearing loss.

The program Hearing Loss and Dementia will feature Jodi Turnwald, ACS, BC-HIS, COHC of the Findlay Hearing Center discussing the correlation between hearing loss and dementia and what to do to reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer’s and other dementia. This special event will be offered twice in October:

Wednesday, October 25, 6-7 p.m.

The Meadows of Ottawa

147 Putnam Pkwy

Ottawa, OH 45875

Thursday, October 26, 2-3 p.m.

50 North

339 E Melrose

Findlay, OH 45840

Seating is limited and pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call 419.419.5858.

Hearing impairment is among several modifiable risk factors being researched with respect to their association with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.

Individuals with hearing loss who used hearing restorative devices had a 19% decrease in risk of long-term cognitive decline, according to research published in JAMA Neurology this December 2022. This data appeared five months after the FDA announced it will allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter, greatly expanding access to 30 million Americans living with hearing loss.

“We are so grateful to Jodi Turnwald of the Findlay Hearing Center for partnering with us to present this important program,” said Pam Myers, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter.

“There is so much we have yet to learn about Alzheimer’s and other dementia, but the more we know, the more action we can take to reduce our risks,” Myers said. “Please join us to discuss the ties between hearing loss and dementia to learn what it means for your family.”

There are 220,000 Ohioans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” That number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419.537.1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources. Free educational programs are offered monthly throughout Northwest Ohio. Visit www.alz.org/crf and search by zip code to find local programs.