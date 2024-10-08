Project HOPE Trick-Or-Treat On Horseback Fundraiser

Project HOPE’s annual Trick-or-Treat on Horseback fundraiser is coming up.

It will be held on two weekends; October 19 and 20, and on the 26th and 27th at 6645 Township Road 215, east of Findlay.

Project HOPE (Horses Opening People’s Eyes) is a nonprofit organization offering equine-assisted therapy.

The organization uses horses to help people dealing with emotional and behavioral challenges.

Learn more about the organization by clicking here, and sign up for the Trick-or-Treat on Horseback by clicking here.