Project HOPE Trick-Or-Treat On Horseback Fundraiser
Project HOPE’s annual Trick-or-Treat on Horseback fundraiser is happening this month.
It will be held on two weekends; October 19 and 20, and on the 26th and 27th at 6645 Township Road 215, east of Findlay.
Project HOPE (Horses Opening People’s Eyes) is a nonprofit organization offering equine-assisted therapy.
The organization uses horses to help people dealing with emotional and behavioral challenges.
Learn more about the organization, and sign up for the Trick-or-Treat on Horseback.