Project HOPE Trick-or-Treat On Horseback Fundraiser

Project HOPE’s annual Trick-or-Treat on Horseback fundraiser is coming up

It will be held on two weekends; October 21st and 22nd, and on the 28th and 29th at 6645 Township Road 215, east of Findlay.

Project HOPE (Horses Opening People’s Eyes) is a nonprofit organization offering equine- assisted therapy.

The organization uses horses to help people dealing with emotional and behavioral challenges.

Learn more about the organization, sign up for the Trick-or-Treat on Horseback, and see video from previous years.