Project To Elevate Roadway Will Close U.S. 224 For A Week

U.S. 224 will be closing for a week a little west of Interstate 75 for a project to elevate the roadway and there will also be daily lane closures for a resurfacing project.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says U.S. 224 will close at County Road 223 on Monday, May 10th for seven days for a project to raise the profile of the roadway and for resurfacing.

Elevating the roadway will lift it out of the floodway and help in ensuring access to the city would be maintained during a flood.

The detour will be County Road 140 to State Route 12 to I-75 back to U.S. 224.

As part of the project, a six mile stretch of U.S. 224 between Findlay and State Route 235 will be resurfaced and there will be daily lane closures.

