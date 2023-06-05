Project To Make Rail Crossings Safer In Fostoria

The Biden Administration is handing out more than $570 million in grants to help eliminate railroad crossings in 32 states just as the industry is increasingly relying on longer and longer trains to cut costs.

The grants will help eliminate more than three dozen crossings that delay traffic and sometimes keep first responders from where help is desperately needed.

More than $7 million will be spent on a new bridge over railroad tracks in the Iron Triangle neighborhood of Fostoria where dozens of trains each day block movement through the city.

The project will eliminate three grade crossings in Fostoria, which will improve safety be preventing collisions between cars and trains.

Around 2,000 collisions are reported at railroad crossings nationwide every year.

Last year 250 people were killed.