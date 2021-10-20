Project To Raise Intersections And Roadway Nearing Completion

A project to raise two Findlay intersections and a portion of roadway so they no longer flood is nearing completion.

The intersection of East Main Cross Street and East Street closed on Monday, July 26th.

The closing of the intersection marked the beginning of the second half of a project to raise two intersections and a portion of roadway so they don’t flood.

In June, Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway closed for the first half of the project.

The first part of the project involved the raising of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway from the MLK bridge to Blanchard Street, including the Clinton Court intersection, and building a new super- elevation turn that ties in to Blanchard Street.

The second half of the project is the raising of the East Main Cross/East Street intersection, which began July 26th.

Findlay City Engineer Jeremy Kalb says the project will ensure that when we get the next really bad flood, that intersection will not get covered with water, and emergency vehicles will still be able to utilize the roadway.

He says they are planning on having the project completed and the roadway open to traffic by the end of the first week of November, if not sooner.