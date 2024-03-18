Projects Causing Road Closures In Findlay

The City of Findlay is letting people know of the following road closures across town.

The following road closures are in effect from March 18, 2024 to March 22, 2024.

-Putnam St. will be closed to through traffic from Western Ave. to Portz Ave. for curb replacement.

-Portz Ave. will be closed to through traffic from Sandusky St. to Main Cross St. for curb replacement.

-Imperial Lane will be closed to through traffic from Saratoga Dr. to Bristol Dr. for curb replacement.

-Greendale Ave. will be closed to through traffic from Bright Rd. to Sutton Pl. for curb replacement.

Avoid these blocks if possible.

Please do not hesitate to contact the Engineering Department if you have any questions about these projects at (419) 424-7121.