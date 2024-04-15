Projects Causing Road Closures In Findlay

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay is performing numerous construction projects throughout the City.

These restrictions are in effect from April 15, 2024 until further notice.

Please contact the City of Findlay Engineers office with any questions (419) 424-7121.

PUTNAM STREET – Western Avenue to Portz Avenue – Putnam Street will be closed to through traffic from Western Avenue to Portz Avenue for curb replacement.

PORTZ AVENUE – Sandusky Street to Main Cross Street – Portz Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Sandusky Street to Main Cross Street for curb replacement.

IMPERIAL LANE – Saratoga Drive to Bristol Drive – Imperial Lane will be closed to through traffic from Saratoga Drive to Bristol Drive for curb replacement.

GREENDALE AVENUE – Bright Road to Sutton Place – Greendale Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Bright Road to Sutton Place for curb replacement.

LONGMEADOW LANE– Fox Run Road to Lonetree Drive – Longmeadow Lane will be closed to through traffic from Fox Run Road to Lonetree Drive for curb replacement.

LAUREL LANE – Northridge Road to Sweetwater Road – Laurel Lane will be closed to through traffic from Northridge Road to Sweetwater Road for waterline installation.

BROAD AVENUE/BIGELOW AVENUE – Melrose Avenue to Main Street – Broad Avenue and Bigelow Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Melrose Avenue to Main Street for curb replacement and resurfacing.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if possible. Short delays are expected in these areas over the next week.

The Engineering Department will release updates on information and schedules when it becomes available. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions about any of these projects at 419-424-7121.