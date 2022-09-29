Properties Removed As Part Of Recreation Area/Benching Project

The City of Findlay recently had some properties it purchased on Taylor Street that it says were in rough shape torn down.

The removal of the properties will make room for parking for the planned Downtown Recreation Area that’s part of the Phase 2 Benching project that will be happening east of North Main Street.

“I’m super excited, really this is just step one of the work that will be put into this downtown area,” said Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn.

“I think over the next year or so people are going to really see it being transformed.”

As the mayor mentioned in the audio above, they’re going to be putting a lot of money into the Downtown Recreation Area which she thinks will be a big draw for the community.

The Downtown Recreation Area will be from Main Street east to the railroad tracks, and from the river north to Clinton Court.

There will also be a triangle-shaped area west of Main Street.

The city wanted to ensure that the benching area east of North Main Street not only serves its primary purpose of flood mitigation but also provides a broader community benefit as a recreation and gathering area.

Mayor Muryn says the project to replace the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge and eliminate a choke point on the river, and the Phase 2 Benching project east of North Main Street will go out to bid in 2023.