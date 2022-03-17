Proposed Ohio House/Senate Maps Again Ruled Unconstitutional

For a third time now, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that proposed Ohio House and Senate district maps are unconstitutional and must be redrawn.

In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled that the maps were of partisan intent to favor Republicans over Democrats.

The court ordered the Ohio Redistricting Commission to draft a new plan and file it with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office by March 28 and with the court by 9 a.m. on the 29th.

The ruling puts a full May 3rd primary in jeopardy, because new district lines are required for the Ohio House and Senate, as well as congressional races.