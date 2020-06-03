Protesting Continues In Downtown Findlay

People gathered in front of the Hancock County Courthouse in downtown Findlay on Wednesday for a third straight day of protesting.

Chanting “we want peace officers, not police officers” a group of demonstrators marched up and down Main Street protesting George Floyd’s death and police violence against minorities.

The protesters say they plan to continue gathering and marching for the rest of the week.

The City of Findlay will be holding a diversity rally on Thursday.