Protesting Outside Health Director’s Home “Not Right”, Governor Says
Governor DeWine in his daily coronavirus briefing on Monday voiced his disappointment in the people who protested outside of Dr. Amy Acton’s home over the weekend.
The governor made it clear that while he respects the First Amendment, to bother the family of Dr. Acton, the state’s health director, is not right or necessary.
“I’m the elected official who ran for office. I’m the one who makes policy decisions. Members of my cabinet work hard, but I set the policy. When you don’t like the policy, again – you can demonstrate against me – that’s fair game.”
The governor also said it’s not fair game to treat reporters with disrespect and to not practice social distancing with them.
I asked this woman to respect my space after she was yelling and spitting in my face. She said i had no right to social distancing in public and continued to follow me. Complaining about my mask (that is meant to protect her and those around me). https://t.co/M7BX888z11
— Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) May 1, 2020