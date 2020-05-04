Protesting Outside Health Director’s Home “Not Right”, Governor Says

Governor DeWine in his daily coronavirus briefing on Monday voiced his disappointment in the people who protested outside of Dr. Amy Acton’s home over the weekend.

The governor made it clear that while he respects the First Amendment, to bother the family of Dr. Acton, the state’s health director, is not right or necessary.

“I’m the elected official who ran for office. I’m the one who makes policy decisions. Members of my cabinet work hard, but I set the policy. When you don’t like the policy, again – you can demonstrate against me – that’s fair game.”

The governor also said it’s not fair game to treat reporters with disrespect and to not practice social distancing with them.