Public Hearings About Wind Turbine Zoning Coming Up Soon

5/17/18 – 11:09 A.M.

There will be more discussion about a proposed wind turbine on Findlays north side in the coming weeks. Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robertson says there are two issues

Audio:Brian Robertson

Robertson says there isnt a date or time for either meeting yet. He adds public notices will go out before both meetings.

One Energy has proposed the turbine in the area of the Autoliv-Nissin brake factory under construction at the southwest corner of Bigelow Avenue and Bright Road.