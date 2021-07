The public is being invited to attend a memorial service for a local Veteran who has no family left to attend.

The service for Air Force Veteran Frederick Jerald “Jerry” Vossler will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay

The service will include military funeral honors performed by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

Vossler was 94-years-old.

