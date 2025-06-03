Public Invited To Check Out NASCAR Rigs

(From Garner Trucking)

Garner Trucking is thrilled to welcome back the NASCAR haulers for Spire Motorsports on Thursday, June 5th, and we’re inviting the public to join us for this exciting event!

Come out to Garner Trucking (9291 County Road 313, Findlay, OH 45840) between 11AM and 1PM to get an up-close look at the #7 and #71 Spire Motorsports Haulers before they head to Michigan International Speedway for this weekend’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

This is a great opportunity to meet the hauler drivers, snap some photos, and tour these impressive NASCAR rigs before they hit the road to the track.

As the official Transportation Partner of Spire Motorsports, Garner Trucking is proud to sponsor the #7 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, which will feature the Garner Trucking premiere car this weekend.

Tune in to Prime Video on Sunday to catch all the action and cheer on the Garner car as it races around MIS!