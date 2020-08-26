Public Invited To Raise The Wall Ceremony For Habitat House

The public is invited to attend a Raise the Wall ceremony for Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County‘s latest project.

Habitat’s Wendy McCormick says the home being constructed at 1410 Logan Avenue is their 2020 Apostle Build and their 45th overall project.

She says Habitat does an all-church Apostle Build once every three years.

Wendy says the home is for Allison Bowyer, who has four kids and is already making plans for her new home.

Allison has prepared for her new home by attending home ownership and Dave Ramsey Financial Peace University classes.

She’s also required to put in 400 hours of sweat equity into building her family’s Habitat house and working at the ReStore.

The Raise the Wall ceremony will be held at 10 o’clock Saturday morning at the site at 1410 Logan Avenue in Findlay’s West Park neighborhood.

Construction is slated for August 29th through September 26th and then the home will be dedicated on October 3rd.