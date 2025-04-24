Public Invited To Ribbon Cutting/Open House For New Judicial Center

(From the Hancock County Commissioners)

The date for our official Grand Opening has now been set!

Come & join us in the Local Government District of historic Downtown Findlay on Friday afternoon, May 2nd just ahead of Findlay’s Spring Artwalk.

This year’s Hancock Leadership Class plans to have their landscaping project completed by then.

And the interior of this monumental new Allan H. Davis Judicial Center will be open to the public for tours.