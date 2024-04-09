Public Meeting To Be Held On New Findlay Interchange

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) invites the public to hear details of a project that will reconstruct the interchange of County Road 99 at Interstate 75, Findlay.

A public meeting regarding the project will be held Tuesday, April 16, at 1 p.m. at Owens Community College, 3200 Bright Road, Findlay; Community Education and Wellness Center, Room 111.

A formal presentation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer session with project staff.

Details of the sequence of construction, how traffic will be maintained, and how businesses and properties will be accessed during construction will be shared during the meeting.

The project will construct a diverging diamond interchange (DDI). Work will begin this spring and complete in 2026.

Miller Brothers Construction of Archbold will serve as the general contractor. The construction cost is $30.8 million.