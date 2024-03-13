Public Meeting To Be Held On New Findlay Interchange

The Ohio Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting regarding the upcoming construction of the new interchange at Interstate 75 and County Road 99 on the north end of Findlay.

The meeting will be held at Owens Community College on Bright Road on Tuesday, April 16th at 1 p.m.

The new interchange will be a diverging diamond interchange (DDI), which shifts the eastbound and westbound traffic to the other side of the bridge at signalized crossovers which eliminates left turns across traffic and the left-turn traffic signal phase. The benefit is that all traffic can enter the interstate in a free-flow movement to the ramps.

A successful example of a DDI is located in Perrysburg at I-475 and State Route 25.

Construction Engineer Dan Niese says this is an ambitious project for ODOT District 1.

As Dan said, “funky” is one way to describe a diverging diamond and ODOT has a video below to educate drivers.

The project will construct an additional bridge to the south of the existing County Road 99 bridge over I-75. The new structure will provide three westbound lanes.

Additional improvements will be made along the County Road 99 corridor at the intersections with Technology Drive, Speedway Drive, and Ventura Drive.

A shared-use path for bike and pedestrian traffic will be constructed along the south side of County Road 99 and will utilize the original bridge structure for crossing over I-75.

“This project ensures the expected economic growth in this area of the county will be supported by the infrastructure,” said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 deputy director. He cited the support of officials with the city of Findlay and Hancock County as critically important in moving the project forward. “We’re grateful to the city and county for seeing the need for a modern interchange design at this location,” he said.

Construction will begin early this spring and conclude in 2026.

More information can be found on the project website: I-75/CR 99 interchange improvements | Ohio Department of Transportation