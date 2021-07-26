Public Safety Hope To See You At Flag City Night Out

Flag City Night Out is returning this year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Findlay Police Officer Brian White says the interactions they have with kids at events like Night Out go a long way.

The free, family friendly event is designed to bring community members and public safety professionals together in the same place.

People are encouraged to bring their kids to see a large assortment of emergency vehicles like fire trucks, ambulances and police cruisers.

There will be free food and refreshments, live demonstrations, entertainment and other fun activities like the Mascot Games.

Flag City Night Out will be held at Findlay’s Riverside Park near Carnahan Avenue on Tuesday, August 3rd from 6 to 9 p.m.