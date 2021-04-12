Pursuit Suspect Found Dead Inside Vehicle In Findlay Pond

A suspect involved in a pursuit with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Findlay Police Department was later found dead inside the vehicle in a retention a pond.

The Findlay Police Department says it was asked by the Highway Patrol to assist with a pursuit that was entering Findlay on West Sandusky Street a little after 3 a.m. Sunday.

The pursuit went through the city at speeds of up to 95 miles per hour at time before going back westbound on West Sandusky Street.

The suspect’s vehicle, a silver Lincoln Navigator, gained distance from officers and went over the Interstate 75 overpass.

By the time authorities crossed over the overpass the vehicle was not able to be seen or located and the pursuit was terminated.

At around 11:30 Sunday morning the Wood County Sheriff’s Office contacted Findlay police saying they were trying to located the same vehicle and that the driver was involved in a domestic violence incident in North Baltimore and the vehicle was taken without permission.

Wood County authorities received information that the suspect’s cell phone was in the area of 555 Marathon Boulevard, which is near the area where the pursuit was terminated.

Findlay police say the suspect’s vehicle went south of 555 Marathon Boulevard on an access road and into a retention pond at a high rate of speed.

Divers located the suspect’s vehicle and it was pulled from the pond at 3:45 Sunday afternoon.

Police say the suspect, Trevor Clark, 22, of Oregon, Ohio was found dead inside.

The incident remains under investigation.