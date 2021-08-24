Putnam County Covid-19 Update Released

The Putnam County Health Department released its latest weekly Covid-19 update on Tuesday. The agency noted 67 new cases in the previous week, along with 1 new death and 5 new hospitalizations from the virus. That compares to 38 cases, no deaths, and 5 hospitalizations the previous week. A rate of 115 per 100-thousand in population. That rate of spread qualifies as “High” according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 87 of Ohio’s 88 counties are in that category.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask while at indoor public places while also maintaining other protocols to reduce the threat of spread.

The Ohio rate of 194 per 100-thousand. Florida currently ranks highest with nearly 700 cases per 100-thousand.