Putnam County COVID Rate Second-Highest In State

After weeks of coming in at the top of the list, Putnam County now has the second-highest occurrence of COVID cases in the state based on population.

The latest data released by the governor on Tuesday shows Mercer County now has the highest occurrence at 255 cases per 100,000 people.

Putnam County is at a rate of 236.3 cases per 100,000 people and has had 80 cases from September 7th through the 20th.

State data shows Putnam County has had 558 cases of the coronavirus and 23 deaths.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Hancock County has had 662 cases of the virus in the county and ten deaths.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.