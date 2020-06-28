Putnam County Fair A Success Despite Challenges

The Putnam County Fair ended with a bang on Saturday with the demolition derby.

We spoke with Joseph Karhoff, director of the Putnam County Fair Board, as the derby was being held in the distance.

He said, given the circumstances, the fair went off as good as they could’ve hoped for.

Admission was free this year, and he says, while they didn’t have rides or games at the fair this year, what they did have was a lot of good people who came out to enjoy the fair and donated some money on their way in.

Karhoff (on the far right in the picture below) thanked all the patrons, sponsors and volunteers for helping make this year’s fair a success despite the unique challenges the pandemic presented.