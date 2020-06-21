Putnam County Fair To Be Held Without Rides Or Games

The Putnam County Fair begins on Monday but it will look quite different due to the pandemic.

Director Kendra Von Lehmden-Wentz says, while there will be no rides or games and only about half the food vendors, there will be plenty of other things to enjoy.

“We’re just elated that we could at least have the Junior Fair shows and the displays, the projects on display in the Junior Fair building are really the focus of the fair this year.”

She says admission to the fair will be free this year, but there will be a cost to attend the truck and tractor pull and demolition derby.

She says masks are not required but they are asking people to follow social distancing guidelines.

Sanitizer will be available everywhere, she said, and there will be signs marking one-way traffic in barns to help people keep their distance.