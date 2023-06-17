Putnam County Fair Being Held June 19-24

The Putnam County Fair will be held from June 19th through the 24th at the fairgrounds in Ottawa.

The Putnam County Fair is always one of the earliest fairs of the year with only the Paulding County Fair earlier.

Monday, June 19th is Veteran’s Day at the fair, and Veterans and their spouse are admitted free all day.

Tuesday is Kid’s Day at the fair and kids 16 and younger get in free until 4 p.m.

Click here to see what’s happening on other days of the fair.

The Hancock County Fair in Findlay will be held Labor Day weekend as usual and this year will run from August 30th through September 4th.

Click here for the full schedule of fairs in Ohio this year.