Putnam County Family Gets New Home In Time For The Holidays

Putnam County Habitat for Humanity recently dedicated its 14th home, this latest one at 307 West Oak Street in Continental.

An open house was held on Sunday during which visitors toured the new home and the fine craftsmanship skills employed by PCHFH volunteers and the local industry.

The dedication ceremony then followed in which the Dudgeon Family celebrated their new home.

In July, the Dudgeon family broke ground on the 14th Putnam County Habitat for Humanity home.

The family partnered in the construction of this house which was dedicated on Sunday.

Since its inception in 2009, PCHFH has built 12 new homes and rebuilt an entire house.

Homeowners purchase their homes through low- or zero-interest mortgages provided by PCHFH or through USDA direct loans.

Critical home repair projects completed by Putnam County Habitat for Humanity include bathroom remodels, roof repairs and replacements, electrical repairs, window replacements, wheelchair ramp additions and replacements.

To learn more, visit www.putnamohhabitat.org, call 419-523-9621 or visit the PCHFH office at 150 N. Oak Street, Ottawa, OH 45875 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday.