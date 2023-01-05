Putnam County Habitat For Humanity Receives Grant

Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded a $50,000 Housing Preservation grant to the Putnam County Habitat for Humanity.

The funding will help to rehabilitate homes for low-income residents in the community.

“Every Ohioan should have a roof over their heads and a safe place to call home,” Brown said.

“This investment will help make sure that communities in Putnam County have the resources they need to improve the lives of their residents. My office and I will continue working with community partners to ensure Putnam County gets its fair share of support and investment.”

USDA’s Housing Preservation Grant program provides grants to sponsoring organizations for the repair and rehabilitation of housing owned or occupied by low and very low-income rural citizens.