Putnam County Has Highest COVID Rate In State

Putnam County has the highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases in the state based on population by a wide margin.

Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows Putnam County has had 294 cases over the last two weeks, leading to a rate of 868.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Putnam County’s population is 33,861.

Putnam County has had a total of 1,156 cases and 27 deaths.

Putnam County is “red”, or level three, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Hancock County is still “orange” or level two.

State data shows Hancock County on Tuesday was at 1,159 cases and 29 deaths.

Hancock County and all surrounding counties are considered “high incidence” counties.

The Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday reported 2,509 new cases of the virus statewide along with 22 new deaths.

Statewide, total cases as of Tuesday stood at 202,740 and total deaths were at 5,239.