Putnam County Has Highest COVID Rate In State

After a week at number 2, Putnam County is back at the top of the list of Ohio counties with the highest occurrence of COVID cases based on population.

In his COVID-19 update Tuesday, the governor said Putnam County is at a rate of 286.5 cases per 100,000 people and has had 97 cases from September 14th through the 27th.

Putnam County’s population is 33,861.

Wood County comes in at number 4, Seneca County at number 18 and Allen County at number 19.

State data shows Putnam County has had 625 cases of the coronavirus and 23 deaths.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

In the most recent numbers released by Hancock Public Health, Hancock County has had 696 cases of the virus in the county and ten deaths.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.