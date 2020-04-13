Putnam County Has Its First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus

The Putnam County Health Department is reporting the county’s first confirmed case of coronavirus.

They said the patient is a 50-year-old woman who lives in the county.

The health department is working to identify close contacts of the woman who may require monitoring of symptoms or testing for COVID-19.

“With confirmed cases of COVID-19 being reported in counties around us and throughout most of Ohio, we are not surprised with the notification of our first case,” said Kim Rieman, Putnam County Health Department’s Health Commissioner.

“The health department has been working with many partners including our healthcare providers, EMA, agencies, first responders and other partners to prepare for our response to cases of COVID-19 in our community.”

The health commissioner is asking that residents continue to follow social distancing measures and proven methods to stay healthy.

