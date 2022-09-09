Putnam County Health Department Offering Flu Vaccine

The Putnam County Health Department is preparing for flu season by once again offering clinics for those interested in receiving the seasonal flu vaccine.

The Quadrivalent flu vaccine, which protects against two influenza A strains and both B strains, is available to residents 6 months to 64 years of age.

The High Dose flu vaccine will be available for those 65 years of age and older.

High Dose flu vaccine is also a quadrivalent vaccine to protect against four strains of the flu virus.

Flu Mist is also available this year for those that are healthy and between the ages of 2 and 49 years.

The Putnam County Health Department bills most major insurance companies for vaccines, including Medicare and Medicaid, so there may not be any cost to you to receive the vaccine at the time of service.

If paying at the time of service because your insurance doesn’t cover the vaccine, or you have no insurance, the cost for the flu shot is $10 for those 18 years and younger, and $35 for those 19 years and above.

There is a limited amount of free vaccine available for those with no insurance and are unable to pay. The high-dose vaccine cost is $77, which is usually covered by Medicare.

The seasonal influenza vaccine will be offered by the Putnam County Health Department at various clinic locations throughout the county.

No appointments are necessary at the clinics.

People who prefer to have an appointment should call the Putnam County Health Department at 419-523-5608 to schedule.

It is also recommended to make an appointment at the health department for young children who need a flu vaccine and who may be better served in the office setting.

The influenza vaccination clinics that are open to the public include:

– September 26, 9:00 – 11:30 am and 1:00 – 3:30 pm at the Ottawa Senior Center (1035 E. Third Street, Ottawa)