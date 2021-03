The Putnam County Health Department is holding a Covid-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday from 4 to 6:30pm at the Ottawa Knights of Columbus Hall. This is for the first shot of the 2-dose Pfizer Vaccine. All Ohioans 16 and over are eligible. An appointment is required.



Call (419) 538-7001 between 9 and 11 am Friday (3/26) to schedule an appointment.