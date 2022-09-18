Putnam County Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

A Putnam County man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle in Allen County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Chapman Road near Bible Road, in Bath Township, at around 5:38 p.m. Saturday.

Crash investigators say James Walker, 42, of Fort Jennings, was driving his Yamaha motorcycle on Chapman Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a mailbox and a fence.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Highway Patrol says speed appears to have been a factor in the crash and that Walker reportedly was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.